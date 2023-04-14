If there’s one thing Hansika Motwani loves more than acting, it’s got to be travel! This girl is a true travel junkie, always on the lookout for her next adventure. Whether it’s lounging on a beautiful beach in the Maldives or hiking up a mountain in Thailand, Hansika is always up for a good time.

In fact, she’s so passionate about travel that she’s been known to pack her bags and jet off to a new destination at the drop of a hat. She’s even been spotted walking around with a travel pillow around her neck, ready to catch some z’s on the plane! Owing to that, here we have shared Hansika Motwani’s best moments of travel, check out below

Turning the Mickey

Here’s when the actress shared her Mickey Mouse avatar moment when in the land of Disney. The actress wore a stylish blue sleep shirt. She teamed it with her Mickey Mouse hairband. The actress completed the look with her black square shades and kept her hair sleek and open.

Luxe on Yacht

Here’s when Hansika gave us nothing but lifestyle goals with her luxe moment from the yacht. She looked magical in her floral black high-thigh slit ensemble, teamed with long hair and minimal makeup. Enjoying the golden hour, the actress looked all lost in the beauty.

Stunning in two-piece

The time Hansika set internet ablaze with her two-piece avatar. She looked preppy in her green one-shouldered crop top. She completed the look with ripped denim shorts. She completed the look with her black shades and minimal makeup.

Spa Day

When the actress shared her moment of self-care from her travel diaries. Enjoying a luxurious spa day, the actress got all quirky while clicking selfies.