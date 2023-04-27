Hansika Motwani’s ‘major missing’ moment will make you go awe

Hansika Motwani drops a candid moment with her dear friend Arianna Patel, check out

Hansika Motwani, the stunning Indian actress has carved a niche in both South film industry and Bollywood, this talented actress has proved her mettle time and again with her exceptional acting skills. She keeps it active on Instagram too. Often, the actress shares pictures and posts on her Instagram profile and stories, giving us goals. Of late, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a candid picture with Arianna Patel.

Hansika Motwani shares picture with Arianna Patel

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram stories to share a candid picture with Arianna Patel. In the picture we can see the two gorgeous ladies decked up in their black casual avatar. The stars looked stunning in their casual looks, in black. Their twinning fashion moment looked on point. Sharing the picture, Hansika wrote, “Happy Birthday, Arianna Patel” and added, “Miss you” along with love heart emojis.

Work Front

Hansika started her journey as a child artist in the Hindi film “Hawa” in 2003. She made her venture as a lead actress in the Telugu film “Desamuduru” in 2007, which turned out to be a massive hit. Since then, it’s been only rising for her as she has gone on to star in numerous Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada films.

Known for her versatility and acting prowess, Hansika has marked herself as a pioneering actress in the South Indian film industry. Her remarkable performances in Tamil films like “Engeyum Kadhal”, “Velayudham”, “Oru Kal Oru Kannadi”, and “Aambala” have bagged her critical acclaim and a whopping fan following.