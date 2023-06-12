ADVERTISEMENT
Hansika Motwani’s pawsome moment is the next sweetest thing to witness on internet

Hansika Motwani, the fabulous actress, unleashed a pawsome moment on her Instagram that left everyone in a state of awe! Scroll down beneath to check on the adorable moments

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jun,2023 19:00:46
Get ready to melt with cuteness overload as Hansika Motwani, the fabulous actress, unleashed a pawsome moment on her Instagram that left everyone in a state of awe! In these delightful pictures, Hansika can be seen cozied up with her adorable pet doggo, making our hearts go “aww” in unison.

Hansika Motwani looks gorgeous in off-shoulder floral dress

Sporting an off-shoulder floral white dress, she looked like a walking garden of style. Her flowing, luscious hair and dewy soft makeup added that extra touch of glamour to the scene. It’s impossible not to be captivated by the undeniable connection between Hansika and her furry friend, reminding us all of the magical bond we share with our pets. Prepare for some serious “aww” moments and be prepared to embrace the cuteness overload!

Sharing the picture, Hansika Motwani wrote, “Feeling 🐾 PAWSOME 🐾 #teddymotwani”

Here take a look at the pictures-

Hansika Motwani’s pawsome moment is the next sweetest thing to witness on internet 814921

Hansika Motwani’s pawsome moment is the next sweetest thing to witness on internet 814922

Hansika Motwani’s pawsome moment is the next sweetest thing to witness on internet 814923

Hansika Motwani’s pawsome moment is the next sweetest thing to witness on internet 814924

Hansika Motwani’s latest news

The actress in an interview recently spoke how she’s been denied by fashion designers. Talking about it she said that, stylists and designers discriminated her and refused to design or style her clothes for she was a South Indian actor. However, things have now changed, speaking about it, she said, “There were many such designers. They used to say, ‘Oh, South Indian actor. No, no. We don’t want to give you our clothes’. But today they come by themselves and say that you have an event, your film trailer launch, why don’t you try wearing our outfits? I also say with love, yes ok. There is a difference between me and them, isn’t it?” as quoted by Womansera.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

