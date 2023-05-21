ADVERTISEMENT
Hansika Motwani's sunglass collection is dope

As the summer hits on the head,Hansika Motwani keeps her fashion staples right on point, it’s time to take some inspiration from Hansika Motwani’s classic sunglass collections, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 May,2023 03:35:26
Hansika Motwani’s sunglass collection is dope

The south beauty, Hansika Motwani keeps her fashion staples right on point. The actress has time and again, been a head turner with her fashion sense and looks online. She is an active social media influencer and keeps her fans enticed every now and then with her regular posts and pictures on social media.

And now, as the summer hits on the head, the actress’ sunglass collection is what getting us all awestruck. Here take a look at her best sunglass collections

All stunner and hot

Here’s when the actress shared her Maldives moment on Instagram. She can be seen in her stylish abstract printed swimsuit. She teamed the look with sheer black square shades. The actress completed the look with subtle amount of pink lip tint and her hair looked on point, as it goes sleek wet back.







Preppy in pool

Here’s when Hansika shared picture from her swimming pool day. The actress can be seen wearing a stylish sleeveless white bralette. The diva completed the look with her wavy long hair. Her sunglasses looked all classy with the outfit.



Cateye in style

When Hansika gave off nothing but goals with her bossy look in a sheer white ensemble. The actress completed the look with cateye black shades. She rounded it off with her long wavy hairdo, pink lips, and gorgeous diamond ear studs.



Floral Beauty

Here’s when Hansika Motwani stunned her fans with her stunning floral co-ord set look. The actress can be seen decking it up with big square shades and wavy open hair.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

