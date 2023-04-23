Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe

Hansika Motwani stuns in a beautiful traditional red avatar. Check out pictures below.

Hansika Motwani, the name needs no introduction. With her grandeur on the screen, Hansika has come a long way. She has been in front of the camera since she was a child. With time, with her honing acting prowess, the actress emerged as one of the shining stars in the country. She marked her efficiency both in the Hindi film industry and Tollywood.

Hansika Motwani looks royal in red

Hansika Motwani, the gorgeous Bollywood diva, has always been a fashion knockout. Whether it’s with her quirky Western outfit or traditional wear, the actress never fails to astound us with her style files. Owing to that, here’s this one time when Hansika Motwani stunned in a gorgeous red traditional wear that she picked up for Mata Ki Chowki.

We can see her wearing a bright red embellished saree. She teamed it off with a matching red blouse. The actress completed the stunning look with a red veil and soft makeup. Check out below-

What is Mata Ki Chowki?

“Mata ki Chowki” is a Hindu devotional program organized to worship and seek the blessings of the goddess Durga, also known as Mata. It is a musical gathering where devotees sing bhajans (devotional songs) and offer prayers to the goddess. The term “Chowki” refers to a small stage or platform where the statue or image of the deity is placed. The program is usually held in homes or temples and conducted by a priest or a person well-versed in Hindu religious practices.

The event typically begins with the lighting of a lamp and the recitation of mantras to invoke the blessings of the goddess.