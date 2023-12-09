Hilarious! Hansika Motwani turns goofy on beach, watch video

Popular Tollywood actress Hansika Motwani recently took a break from her glamorous persona and embraced a playful, goofy side in a beach video that has left the internet in splits. The actress, adorned in a stylish leafy printed co-ord set, effortlessly flaunted a no-makeup look and sleek hair, exuding a casual yet chic beach vibe. The video, presumably featuring her husband Sohail Khaturiya, captures a light-hearted moment as they engage in some hilarious antics.

In the footage, Sohail playfully prompts Hansika to “say something,” prompting the actress to unleash a series of comical facial expressions and quirky body language. Her feigned shyness is met with bursts of laughter, and she delivers the punchline, “follow karlo,” a phrase that has become a viral reel meme. The chemistry between the couple and Hansika’s unabashed goofiness in the video struck a chord with viewers, leaving them in stitches and contributing to the light-hearted charm of the moment.

Check out the video-

The video not only showcased Hansika Motwani’s ability to embrace humour and spontaneity but also offered an amusing peek into her personal life. Fans and the internet at large were quick to react to the hilarous clip, further establishing Hansika as not just a talented actress but also a relatable and entertaining personality. In a world often inundated with glamour, this goofy beach escapade from Hansika Motwani added a refreshing touch of authenticity and laughter.