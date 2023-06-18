ADVERTISEMENT
“I get to do more rounded characters”, Hansika Motwani talks about women-centric films

As she embraces the responsibility of starring in female-centric films, Hansika finds herself brimming with excitement and a fierce determination to make a difference. Read below to know what she has to say about doing women-centric films

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jun,2023 17:15:04
Hansika Motwani, the charismatic South Indian film star, is preparing to embark on thrilling cinematic journeys. With her upcoming Tamil thriller “Man” and the web series “MY3,” Hansika is set to showcase her versatile acting skills across various genres. Reflecting on her remarkable two-decade-long career, she acknowledges the ebbs and flows that have shaped her path. Her journey has been an incredible teacher, imparting invaluable lessons in patience, determination, and hard work.

As she embraces the responsibility of starring in female-centric films, Hansika finds herself brimming with excitement and a fierce determination to make a difference. These projects offer her the chance to portray multi-dimensional characters, amplifying her passion for the craft, as she asserts. The actress who has been seen in several Bollywood and Tollywood films to date, continues to inspire millions all over the nation. The actress made to fame with her amazing work in the popular show Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

Hansika Motwani on doing women-centric films

Talking about it, Hansika said, “When I do female-centric films, I get to do more rounded characters, so I am just very happy about that. And the sense of responsibility is definitely higher than before. But I’m ready to take up the challenge.” As quoted by Filmy Focus.

Do you agree to what she thinks about women-centric movies? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

