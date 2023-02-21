Janhvi Kapoor is one of the finest and most loved actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been doing terrific work in cinemas since the last few years and ever since she made her debut in 2018, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her. While she’s certainly putting in the right kind of effort to win hearts of one and all with her good quality work, it’s only normal and natural for her to feel a little emotional and nostalgic during certain situations. Well, her latest social media posts suggest exactly the same.

More often than not, whenever Janhvi Kapoor shares new and interesting updates on her social media handle, internet truly feels the heat and melts in awe with perfection. This time, she’s penned an emotional note for late Sridevi and we are all going emotional. See below folks –

I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you. ❤️

