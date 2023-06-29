ADVERTISEMENT
“I was ‘pan-India’ before it was even a term,” Tamannaah Bhatia on her career timeline

Reflecting on her diverse language choices, Tamannaah emphasizes her inclusive approach, stating that she has never discriminated between languages since she began acting at the tender age of 14. Read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jun,2023 00:35:15
Tamannaah Bhatia is undeniably making waves across various platforms in the entertainment industry. With her electrifyingly strong performance in the series Jee Karda, that is currently streaming on Prime Video, and is now all set for her upcoming series Lust Stories 2, that’s going to stream on Netflix. She also recently wrapped up for the movie Jailer, where she is starring opposite Rajinikanth. Earlier, the actress was all over the news, as she was busy shooting for Bholaa Shankar.

While Tamannaah’s presence in the Hindi entertainment industry is flourishing, her southern filmography continues to shine as brightly as ever. After a four-year hiatus from Tamil cinema since her last appearance in Action, Jailer is going to be her come back. Additionally, she is venturing into Malayalam cinema with the gangster flick Bandra, led by Dileep and infused with Bollywood influences, as mentioned in the article by The Hindu.

In the interview with The Hindu, when asked about her Bollywood timeline, she said, “I feel a lot more people are waking up to the idea that I can do different roles. How exactly a project transpires is not in my hands but it has been a conscious effort on my part to put out different versions of myself. I did Babli Bouncer (2022) which was really about celebrating the physical strength of a woman. Plan A Plan B (2022) and Jee Karda were both set in Mumbai. I was born and raised in this city and finally got an opportunity to represent that lifestyle. I think I’m being celebrated with every part that I am playing. It’s definitely a validating time for me.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

