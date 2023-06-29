“I would keep flying”, Hansika Motwani on her debut with Allu Arjun at the age of 15

Released in 2007, “Desamuduru” showcased Hansika’s exceptional acting skills and undeniable on-screen presence. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, tells the story of a fearless journalist who embarks on a mission to rescue a kidnapped girl. Hansika portrayed the role of Vaishali, the love interest of Allu Arjun’s character, and her performance was widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

Hansika’s work in Desamuduru skyrocketed her career

The movie truly held as one-of-a-kind testament to Hansika’s career. The actress gave her best in the movie alongside Allu Arjun. Following her successful debut, Hansika went on to establish herself as a sought-after actress in the South Indian film industry. She has since delivered memorable performances in various Tamil and Telugu films, showcasing her versatility in different genres.

In a recent interview, the actress spoke about her movies, and how she chooses a script. The diva said, that she listens to every script like the audience, and if she feels bored, she understands that it isn’t for her, as mentioned in Mid-Day.

Here’s when she also recalled about her debut with Allu Arjun, when she was just 15. She said, “I was giving my board exams back then so I would keep flying in and out.”

Hansika Motwani’s debut with Allu Arjun in “Desamuduru” not only marked the beginning of her acting journey but also showcased her potential as a talented artist. Her remarkable portrayal at such a young age set the stage for a successful career, and she continues to enthrall audiences with her charm, talent, and dedication to her craft.