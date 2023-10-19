In Photos: Bobby Deol Wishes Birthday To Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol

Deol brothers are one of the adorable siblings in Bollywood. They often make it to the headlines with their amazing bond. Today, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol’s unseen photos shared by Bobby Deol go viral on the internet. Let’s check it out below.

Bobby Deol And Sunny Deol Unseen Photos

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bobby Deol shared some unseen photos with his elder brother, Sunny Deol, on his 66th Birthday. The actor wishes his big brother with a heartfelt post. In the shared images, Bobby and Sunny are seen dancing their hearts out with big smiles. With the visuals, this picture is from some family get-together. In the last photo, Bobby Deol holds Big Brother Sunny tight in his arms as they pose for the photo.

Sharing these adorable photos, in the caption, he wrote, “Love you Bhaiya! Happy Birthday (with several hearts).”

The Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol also got a warm wish from his beloved son Karan Deol. He shared unseen photos with his father and, in the caption, wrote, “Happiest Birthday Dad!!! ♥️

Your talent and love inspire me every day. May this year be filled with even more success and happiness.”

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 was a massive hit, earning more than 500 crores at the Indian box office. And it earned up to 691.08 crore worldwide.

