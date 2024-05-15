In Photos: Malaika Arora Stuns In Sparkling Little Black Dress

Malaika Arora never ceases to impress with her fashion choices. She puts her best foot forward whenever she steps out, and last night was no different. Last night, she grabbed the spotlight at a Valentino event, gracing her look in a little black dress on the red carpet. Her aura in the sparkling ensemble left fans in awe of her.

Malaika Arora’s Little Black Dress Look

Talking about Malaika’s fashion game, the actress rocked her look effortlessly. She wore a little black dress featuring sparkling details, and the white outline added a statement touch. The pockets around her waistline look cute. With the low hemline, she flaunted her toned legs, and she looked absolutely stunning.

Malaika continues to steal attention with her clean-girl vibe, wearing a mid-part low ponytail with flying flicks. Smokey eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and bold red lips added a pop touch to her appearance, with a statement, while the white clutch from Valentino created a classy vibe. With the toe-point heels, she looked super stunning.

With her refreshing look, Malaika looked cute, while her picturesque features made her look like an absolute show-stealer. And it is not wrong to say she is aging backward.

Malaika Arora enjoys a huge fandom with more than 18 million followers on her Instagram. Her regular sharing of pictures showcasing insights from her life keeps her fans engaged.