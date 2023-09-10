Movies | Celebrities

In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress

Alaya F is a stunning diva in the entertainment world. The actress looks dreamy in a strapless leather corset dress in the latest pictures. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Sep,2023 02:35:30
In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress 849937

Alaya F, the stunning rising star in Bollywood, impressed her fans through her acting prowess in films like Jawaani Jaaneman and Freddy. But her charisma doesn’t stop at the movies; she makes hearts flutter with her engaging social media dump. And today’s dreamy allure in white corset dress is no exception.

Alaya F’s Dreamy Allure In White

In the latest photoshoot, Alaya F unveiled her ethereal side in the classy avatar, and it is nothing short of dreamy visuals. The pictures not only showcase her divine-ness but also elevate her elegance with her styling sense.

In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress 849939

In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress 849940

In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress 849941

In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress 849942

In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress 849943

In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress 849944

In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress 849945

Styled by Sheefa J Gilani, the actress dons a white strapless molded leather bodice followed by a ruched thigh-high slit skirt from J Phoenix London. The layered ruffle detailing elevates the classic modern style.

What’s more? She opts for a wavy open hairstyle, giving her a touch of sophistication. She completes her stunning appearance with the bold winged eyeliner, shiny makeover, and nude lips. The diamond choker necklace and earrings add to the glamour quotient.

In the series of striking and hot photoshoots, Alaya F flaunts her picturesque figure. In the aesthetic room, the actress utilized every corner to bring out masterpiece clicks. Sometimes lying on the sofa and sometimes over the table, she caught our attention in the alluring white dress and the dreamy setup.

Did you like Alaya F’s dreamy allure in a white dress? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look 845657
Alaya F’s Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look
Alaya F Turns 'Black Cat' In Latest Pictures, Fan Says 'Cross My Path...' 799827
Alaya F Turns ‘Black Cat’ In Latest Pictures, Fan Says ‘Cross My Path…’
Alaya F Makes Head Turns Flaunting Curvaceous Curves; Fan Says U-turn Bhi Nahi.... 797269
Alaya F Makes Head Turns Flaunting Curvaceous Curves; Fan Says U-turn Bhi Nahi….
I believe in love at first sight - Alaya F 796695
I believe in love at first sight – Alaya F
Alaya F and her sunglass swag is sensational 795519
Alaya F and her sunglass swag is sensational
Alaya F's droolworthy bikini avatar is killer 779536
Alaya F’s droolworthy bikini avatar is killer

Latest Stories

Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline 849956
Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline
Raashi Khanna's minimalist guide to new age bridal fashion: Scoop neck blouse, ruffle skirt and more 849915
Raashi Khanna’s minimalist guide to new age bridal fashion: Scoop neck blouse, ruffle skirt and more
Tara Sutaria’s pastel pink off-shoulder gown is your evening party staple 849897
Tara Sutaria’s pastel pink off-shoulder gown is your evening party staple
Rakul Preet Singh embodies ‘cosmic’ glam in backless LBD 850040
Rakul Preet Singh embodies ‘cosmic’ glam in backless LBD
Viral Photos! Shraddha Arya is desi babe in peach pink salwar suit 850195
Viral Photos! Shraddha Arya is desi babe in peach pink salwar suit
Nora Fatehi looks divine in velvet deep neck blouse and green saree 850189
Nora Fatehi looks divine in velvet deep neck blouse and green saree
Read Latest News