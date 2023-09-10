In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress

Alaya F, the stunning rising star in Bollywood, impressed her fans through her acting prowess in films like Jawaani Jaaneman and Freddy. But her charisma doesn’t stop at the movies; she makes hearts flutter with her engaging social media dump. And today’s dreamy allure in white corset dress is no exception.

Alaya F’s Dreamy Allure In White

In the latest photoshoot, Alaya F unveiled her ethereal side in the classy avatar, and it is nothing short of dreamy visuals. The pictures not only showcase her divine-ness but also elevate her elegance with her styling sense.

Styled by Sheefa J Gilani, the actress dons a white strapless molded leather bodice followed by a ruched thigh-high slit skirt from J Phoenix London. The layered ruffle detailing elevates the classic modern style.

What’s more? She opts for a wavy open hairstyle, giving her a touch of sophistication. She completes her stunning appearance with the bold winged eyeliner, shiny makeover, and nude lips. The diamond choker necklace and earrings add to the glamour quotient.

In the series of striking and hot photoshoots, Alaya F flaunts her picturesque figure. In the aesthetic room, the actress utilized every corner to bring out masterpiece clicks. Sometimes lying on the sofa and sometimes over the table, she caught our attention in the alluring white dress and the dreamy setup.

Did you like Alaya F’s dreamy allure in a white dress? Let us know in the comments box.