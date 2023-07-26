ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora At Manish Malhotra House Party

Manish Malhotra's house party was a star-studded event last night. Here check out the list of actors from Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika Arora

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Jul,2023
Tuesday night was quite busy for Bollywood stars. Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a screening of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. In the evening, stars attended a house party by the famous designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai. It was a star-studded event. Stars like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir attended the event to Malaika Arora.

Manish Malhotra’s House Party

1) Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

One of the cutest couples in the town appeared at the house, twining with each in a black top with a ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ tag paired with denim.

2) Ranveer Singh

The dapper stars made a cool appearance in a white t-shirt paired with denim pants with multi-color thread detailing.

3) Gauri Khan, Seema Sajdeh, and Maheep Kapoor

The stunning trio looked fashionable in their chic style for the house party.

4) Karan Johar

The filmmakers also made a grand appearance in a black baggy t-shirt and matching pants. He attached the ‘What Jhumka??’ tag on his t-shirt.

5) Karishma Kapoor

The veteran actress made a Barbiecore appearance in a black chic look donned with a pink jacket.

6) Malaika Arora

The evergreen beauty Malaika looks stunning in a black pantsuit paired with gold earrings, bold eye makeup, and bold red lips. She is a perfect fashion icon. She is aging like fine wine.

Did you enjoy the stars’ amazing appearances at Manish Malhotra’s house party? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

