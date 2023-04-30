In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals

Time and again, Hansika Motwani stunned fans with her fashion decks, and here how she kept her fashion on check in pastel hues

Hansika Motwani’s fashion quotient has always been top notch. Owing to her amazing work on the screen, the actress while is one of the most celebrated actresses in the country, the diva doesn’t fall flat when it comes to her style dos too! Owing to that, here we have shared Hansika’s most stunning looks in pastel hued outfits.

Ethnic on the notch

Here’s when Hansika Motwani left her fans absolutely awestruck with her style in ethnic pastel hued sharara set. The suit featured a dull pink base with beautiful other pastel hues all over, starting from blue to bright pink. What we are loving is the craft work all over the stunning suit. She completed the look with her wavy short hair and minimal makeup. For accessories, she decked it up with a pair of hoop drop earrings.

Gorgeous in pink

Here’s when Hansika Motwani looked absolutely gorgeous in her pink pastel embellished lehenga choli. In the pictures, we can see Hansika wearing a beautiful pastel pink blouse that she teamed with gorgeous pleated lehenga skirt. The actress completed the look with her beautiful matching dupatta. Keeping her makeup dewy and minimal, the actress rounded it off with her wavy short hair and stunning accessories.

All bossy

When Hansika stunned us to the core in her sheer blue pastel hued crop top that she teamed with green high-waisted pants. The actress completed the look with her wavy long hair. Her makeup looked all dewy and soft, while Hansika rounded the look off with a pair of drop ear studs. She completed the look with a pair of blue sandals.