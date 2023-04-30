ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals

Time and again, Hansika Motwani stunned fans with her fashion decks, and here how she kept her fashion on check in pastel hues

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Apr,2023 04:20:49
In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals

Hansika Motwani’s fashion quotient has always been top notch. Owing to her amazing work on the screen, the actress while is one of the most celebrated actresses in the country, the diva doesn’t fall flat when it comes to her style dos too! Owing to that, here we have shared Hansika’s most stunning looks in pastel hued outfits.

Ethnic on the notch

Here’s when Hansika Motwani left her fans absolutely awestruck with her style in ethnic pastel hued sharara set. The suit featured a dull pink base with beautiful other pastel hues all over, starting from blue to bright pink. What we are loving is the craft work all over the stunning suit. She completed the look with her wavy short hair and minimal makeup. For accessories, she decked it up with a pair of hoop drop earrings.

In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals 802359

In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals 802360

In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals 802361

In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals 802362

In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals 802363

In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals 802364

Gorgeous in pink

Here’s when Hansika Motwani looked absolutely gorgeous in her pink pastel embellished lehenga choli. In the pictures, we can see Hansika wearing a beautiful pastel pink blouse that she teamed with gorgeous pleated lehenga skirt. The actress completed the look with her beautiful matching dupatta. Keeping her makeup dewy and minimal, the actress rounded it off with her wavy short hair and stunning accessories.

In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals 802365

All bossy

When Hansika stunned us to the core in her sheer blue pastel hued crop top that she teamed with green high-waisted pants. The actress completed the look with her wavy long hair. Her makeup looked all dewy and soft, while Hansika rounded the look off with a pair of drop ear studs. She completed the look with a pair of blue sandals.

In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals 802366

In Pics: Hansika Motwani’s fashion in pastel hues is goals 802367

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
The unsung struggles of Hansika Motwani
The unsung struggles of Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani cooks special recipe for hubby Sohael Khaturiya, come check out
Hansika Motwani cooks special recipe for hubby Sohael Khaturiya, come check out
Hansika Motwani redefines ‘chic’ in white pantsuit, see pics
Hansika Motwani redefines ‘chic’ in white pantsuit, see pics
Hansika Motwani shares birthday wish for special person, check out
Hansika Motwani shares birthday wish for special person, check out
Hansika Motwani’s chic staples can be your go-to party fashion picks, check out
Hansika Motwani’s chic staples can be your go-to party fashion picks, check out
Hansika Motwani’s ‘major missing’ moment will make you go awe
Hansika Motwani’s ‘major missing’ moment will make you go awe
Latest Stories
Watch: Sumedh Mudgalkar celebrates World Dance Day with his crazy moves
Watch: Sumedh Mudgalkar celebrates World Dance Day with his crazy moves
Features Of Vivo V27 That Attract Users' Attention
Features Of Vivo V27 That Attract Users' Attention
Blonde To Bangs: Nora Fatehi Plays With Her Hair
Blonde To Bangs: Nora Fatehi Plays With Her Hair
Check Out The Mouth Watering Dish Tara Sutaria Is Cooking!
Check Out The Mouth Watering Dish Tara Sutaria Is Cooking!
The career evolution of Anushka Sen
The career evolution of Anushka Sen
Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets David Warner clean bowled for a duck, see viral moment
Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets David Warner clean bowled for a duck, see viral moment
Read Latest News