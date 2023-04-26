ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma spotted together for a date night, fans in awe

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma have been linked together for the longest time now. However, neither of them has confirmed their relationship.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Apr,2023 16:45:57
It looks like Love is in the air for Bollywood’s Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, as the rumoured couple was recently spotted on a romantic date night, setting tongues wagging in the entertainment world. The pair, who have been making headlines for their alleged relationship, were caught by the paparazzi as they left the venue on Monday.

Sources report that the couple seemed to be in a hurry as they made their way to the car but still managed to put on a cool and collected front for the cameras. Although they remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, their body language hinted that there was definitely something brewing between the two.

Vijay-Tamannaah spotted together

Vijay took the driver’s seat while Tamannaah sat by his side, looking stunning as always. The duo made a picture-perfect couple, and it’s safe to say that their chemistry is palpable. With fans eagerly speculating about their relationship, it remains to be seen if Vijay and Tamannaah will come forward to confirm their love affair or keep it under wraps. Nevertheless, this sighting has sparked a frenzy among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see what’s next for this intriguing duo.

Vijay’s Work Front

Vijay Varma is all set to enthral audiences with his upcoming web series, “Dahaad,” which is slated to release on Amazon Prime on May 12. The highly anticipated 8-part series also features the talented Sonakshi Sinha in a lead role, along with the versatile Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

Tamannaah’s Work Front

Tamannaah Bhatia, the stunning Bollywood actress, is all set to star alongside superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming Tamil film “Jailor.” The highly anticipated film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures and is expected to be a blockbuster hit. Along with Tamannaah and Rajinikanth, the film features a star-studded cast, including the talented Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

