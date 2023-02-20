Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been among the most famous Bollywood couples. The gorgeous couple, who tied the knot in a romantic ceremony last year, today marks one year of blissful marriage. Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and his family, Amrita Arora, and others were present at their minimal but private marriage ceremony.

Owing to these beautiful 365 days spent together, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures straight from their dreamy wedding to celebrate the moment. The actors looked stunning in the pictures.

In the first one we can see the couple laughing and looking dreamy in their wedding attires. Farhan wore a stylish tailored black blazer suit. He teamed it with gelled hair, black shades and his beard. On the other hand, Shibani looked straight out of fairytale in her beautiful embellished red wedding gown with a red veil. Farhan went on to share another picture with Shibani inside the series, where the couple can be seen sharing a passionate kiss.

Sharing the pictures, Farhan wrote, “Happy 365 @shibaniakhtar .. here’s to ♾️ ♥️♥️♥️”

Here take a look-

A user wrote, “This couple is not talked about enough!”

Another wrote, “I was about to reach Vipassana like every year party on 17th Feb😋…wish u best wishes 💝for the embarking journey of luvvvv…”

A third user wrote, “Wow the year seemed to hv flown 👏❤️❤️ Happy Anniv 🍾🥂❤️”

A fourth user wrote, “Happy anniversary to the most beautiful people❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love you loads and wishing you many many more of togetherness and love”

Are you crushing over this beautiful couple just like us? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.