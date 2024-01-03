Inside Hansika Motwani’s Dreamy And Cozy New Year Celebration

Hansika Motwani is one of the most loved South Indian actresses. She has garnered massive love from the audience for her on-screen appearances. Apart from that, the diva loves to share anecdotes from her personal and professional life with her social media fans. However, this time, she treats her fans with a glimpse of her dreamy New Year celebration. Let’s take a look.

Hansika Motwani’s Dreamy New Year Celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hansika Motwani drops a series of photos and videos from her New Year celebration. In the images, Hansika can be seen wearing a black dress, which she styled with an expensive and luxurious white long trench coat. The fur detail around the neckline gives her that South Delhi rich girls’ vibe. In this stylish look, Hansika is spreading her charm.

That’s not all! Hansika opts for a mid-part low bun to complement her sassy vibe. The bold black winged eyeliner gives her eyes a sharp and mysterious look. With the rosy cheek and dark red lips, she looks like the queen of the town. She adds some golden charm with the hoop stud earrings. In the moody lights of Italy, Hansika enjoys the New Year vibe with her husband, Sohail Khaturiya. In the photos, the couple pose together, creating a wow moment.

Did you like Hansika Motwani’s New Year Celebration? Drop your views in the comments box below.