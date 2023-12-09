Inside Sharmila Tagore’s 79th birthday party [Photos]

Bollywood icon Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 79th birthday in a heartwarming gathering at son Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai residence on December 8, 2023. The intimate family affair brought together the extended Tagore-Khan clan, including Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, Inaaya, and the youngest addition, Jeh.

Sara Ali Khan, expressing her love and reverence, shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, where she affectionately addressed her grandmother as ‘Badi Amma.’ The shared photos captured the radiant smiles and shared laughter, portraying a sense of familial warmth that marked the special occasion.

Check out the precious moments here:

A highlight of the celebration was Sara’s post featuring a charming video from the cake-cutting ceremony. The clip showcased the delightful innocence of Inaaya and Jeh, whose attention was completely captivated by the birthday cake. The endearing moments shared between the younger members of the family added an extra layer of sweetness to the birthday festivities.

Netizens’ Reactions

Soon after Sara Ali Khan shared the heartfelt moments on her social media handle, fans couldn’t help but pour love on the family and the precious moments.

One wrote, “Saif Ali khan in all sizes and both gender” as it’s a fun fact amongst the fans that how Saif’s children look exactly like him.

Another wrote, “Secular Sara Ali Khan >>>> Hindu Kareena Kapoor”

One referred to Inaya, Soha’s daughter saying, “So no one is gonna talk about inaya making those adorable faces?”

Another wrote, “Thank you @saraalikhan95 for sharing personal family videos. With these videos only we are able to see the living legendary actress Sharmila Tagore ji. Also your videos motivates us to spread love and be cheerful celebrating ONE-LIFE”