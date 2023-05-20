ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Tamannaah Bhatia regular diet regime, read

Tamannaah Bhatia’s regular diet regime is a must-follow for all who are likely to get into their fitness routine. Read below to know what she eats in a day to keep her in shape

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 May,2023 03:00:44
Tamannaah Bhatia, the renowned Indian actress, is not only admired for her impeccable acting skills but also for her enviable fitness and stunning physique. With a disciplined approach to fitness, she has become an inspiration for many aspiring health enthusiasts.

Tamannaah’s fitness journey reflects her commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She emphasizes the importance of regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and mental well-being. Her fitness routine encompasses a mix of various exercises and activities, ensuring a holistic approach to her physical and mental fitness.

However, to keep oneself in shape and fit, one while needs to follow a strict diet regimen too alongside fitness. And that’s what Tamannaah vouches by. Here take a look at her diet regimen as shared by Pink Villa.

Breakfast

Tamannaah’s breakfast starts with a muesli along with nuts, almond milk, berries and bananas.

Lunch

The actress keeps it minimal and light with her lunch. She likes to have home cooked dal along with brown rice and veggies.

Dinner

Bhatia likes to have idli, dosa sambar or just have eggs. She doesn’t eat heavy during her dinner.

Apart from these prime time meals, the actress likes to snack over a handful of nuts before workout. She keeps herself hydrated throughout the day. The actress also includes Yoghurt in her meal everyday for she believes it keeps her focussed. The Baahubali actress likes to consume coconut water and several fruit juices on a daily basis.

