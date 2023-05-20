Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone: All Shine In Mermaid Ensembles

Bollywood actresses have always transformed themselves in any role. Here check out divas from Janhvi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone turning into a mermaid in their style

Mermaid style has always been one of the most loved and stylish looks of divas. And after witnessing the enthusiasm for the release of The Little Mermaid on 26th April, the mermaid look has become a common thing. Interestingly social media has allowed us to witness actresses from Janhvi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone who have turned mermaids in their way. Let’s have a look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Dhadak, famous for her mermaid look, chose a sparkling blue strapless bodycon trail gown. The matching hand gloves, open hairstyle, and suitable makeup made the actress look captivating.

Tara Sutaria

The stunning Tara became a star in white shell mermaid look. The body-hugging trail skirt with the stone embellished blouse exuded a classic avatar.

Sara Ali Khan

Kedarnath’s beauty made it different from Janhvi and Tara as she simply stepped inside the water and enjoyed herself like a mermaid. Her Instagram pictures and videos are proof of her water love.

Alia Bhatt

Just like Sara, Alia too stepped inside the water for an exciting shoot, and she looked nothing less than a mermaid. Doesn’t she look the prettiest?

Deepika Padukone

The style icon Deepika has constantly proved to be a mermaid with her fashion; just like in this picture, she looked like a mermaid in a ruffle trail gown. The actress has consistently ruled over the hearts with her style.

Which mermaid did you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.