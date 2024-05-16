Janhvi Kapoor Gives Glimpse of Mahima’s Dual Persona from Mr. and Mrs. Mahi Movie

Janhvi Kapoor, a stunning Indian actress, has swiftly carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry. Her dedication to her craft, evident in her portrayal of Mahima’s dual personality in ‘Mr. And Mrs. Mahi ‘, continues to captivate audiences. With her talent, charisma, and commitment, she is poised for a luminous future in Bollywood.

As Janhvi Kapoor juggles her busy schedule, she is also building anticipation for her upcoming film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi ‘. Today, she offered a sneak peek of her character Mahima’s dual personality on her Instagram feed. Get ready to be enthralled by the movie and Janhvi Kapoor’s performance on 31st May 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Character Dual Personality Appearance-

The actress shared a picture series showcasing her dual personality in her Instagram post. The actress appeared in an ethnic white U-neckline, ¾ sleeves, bust fitted, pleated kurta paired with white and yellow tie-dye printed dupatta with lace border. She rounded off her look with middle-parted wavy open tresses. The actress opted for minimal makeup with peach matte lips and accessories her outfit with oxidised silver and white earrings and multi-colored bangles.

In the first picture, she shared a picture of playing Holi with a cute smile and opted for candid postures. In the second picture, the actress appeared in a red and blue printed full-sleeve jersey tucked in matching pants. She also donned a cricket helmet, leg pads, and white and blue gloves. She poses like a pro cricketer while aiming with a Bat.

She captioned her post, “Mahima ke dono roop ❤️.”

