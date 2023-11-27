Janhvi Kapoor Is A Vision In Hot Pink Saree With Green Necklace

Janhvi Kapoor is taking the fashion scene to another level with her latest photos in the ethnic drape. Known to pull off every look to perfection with her exquisite taste and sense of styling, Janhvi never fails to grab attention. This time, she opts for a hot pink hue, showcasing her beauty in the six-yard saree. Let’s have a closer look below.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Pink Saree Look

Oh-so-breathtaking! Janhvi Kapoor knows how to rule over hearts with her fashion. The diva for an event in Kolkata wore a beautiful hot pink saree from the famous designer Tanya Ghavri. The sparkling sequins detail around the edges and beadwork all over the saree looks enchanting. She pairs her look with the matching sleeveless blouse with a jaw-dropping neckline. Janhvi Kapoor is nothing short of desi Barbie in the beautiful hot pink saree.

Janhvi Kapoor has the skills to elevate her glam like a pro. She opts for a beautiful necklace with pink stones and a green motif with matching earrings, creating a mesmerising glimpse. To make her appearance more elegant, she left her locks open, posing in the sunny weather. Her rosy cheeks, pink eyeshadow and pink lips complement her beauty in the saree. In contrast, the green bindi gives her a desi touch. The actress stabs heart in the pink avatar.

Did you like Janhvi Kapoor’s pink saree glam? Drop your views in the comments.