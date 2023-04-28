Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii"

Janhvi Kapoor for Filmfare choose this Cinderella dress in purple; check out.

One of the most prominent award functions, Filmfare, is back, and all the actors are getting ready for the best possible looks. The all-time stealer Janhvi Kapoor loves fashion and style. Even before her debut in showbiz, she has always ruled the internet with her top-notch fashion sense. Every year she comes up with something new; just like this year, the actress recreated the girl’s favorite Cinderella look in a purple gown. You can read further to know how styled her princess looks.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Cinderella Vibes.

Janhvi Kapoor, for the Filmfare award function, chose something new from the vintage style. Per her latest Instagram pictures, she wore a beautiful purple gown by Tanya Ghavri. Her strapless dress, followed by a trail flare gown, made her look like Cinderella. The low neckline emphasized her cl*avage. She accessorized her look with a gold choker. The wavy hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, luscious pink lips, and worried expression uplifted her overall glam. Her glamour made the viewer turn their head and stare at her on the red carpet. Throughout the pictures, she exuded princess vibes in the beautiful Cinderella gown.

The actress shared these pictures with the caption, “Hiii.” Reacting to her stunning photographs, Janhvi Kapoor’s friend Orhan Awatramani replied, “Hiii.” Another user said, “Aaj meri mili lo milegaaaa Filmfare award.” “When i see you, i remember a line by Akshay Kumar: kon hai re ye garam ketli shimla mirchi,” commented the other users.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Social Media

The talented fashionista Janhvi Kapoor has always amazed fans with her style statement. She keeps her best foot forward when the style is concerned. And so she enjoys a huge fandom, with more than 21.5 million on her Instagram account.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.