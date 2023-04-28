ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii"

Janhvi Kapoor for Filmfare choose this Cinderella dress in purple; check out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Apr,2023 16:00:44
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii"

One of the most prominent award functions, Filmfare, is back, and all the actors are getting ready for the best possible looks. The all-time stealer Janhvi Kapoor loves fashion and style. Even before her debut in showbiz, she has always ruled the internet with her top-notch fashion sense. Every year she comes up with something new; just like this year, the actress recreated the girl’s favorite Cinderella look in a purple gown. You can read further to know how styled her princess looks.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Cinderella Vibes.

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii" 802234

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii" 802235

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii" 802236

Janhvi Kapoor, for the Filmfare award function, chose something new from the vintage style. Per her latest Instagram pictures, she wore a beautiful purple gown by Tanya Ghavri. Her strapless dress, followed by a trail flare gown, made her look like Cinderella. The low neckline emphasized her cl*avage. She accessorized her look with a gold choker. The wavy hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, luscious pink lips, and worried expression uplifted her overall glam. Her glamour made the viewer turn their head and stare at her on the red carpet. Throughout the pictures, she exuded princess vibes in the beautiful Cinderella gown.

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii" 802229

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii" 802230

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii" 802231

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii" 802232

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii" 802233

The actress shared these pictures with the caption, “Hiii.” Reacting to her stunning photographs, Janhvi Kapoor’s friend Orhan Awatramani replied, “Hiii.” Another user said, “Aaj meri mili lo milegaaaa Filmfare award.” “When i see you, i remember a line by Akshay Kumar: kon hai re ye garam ketli shimla mirchi,” commented the other users.

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii" 802237

Janhvi Kapoor’s Social Media

The talented fashionista Janhvi Kapoor has always amazed fans with her style statement. She keeps her best foot forward when the style is concerned. And so she enjoys a huge fandom, with more than 21.5 million on her Instagram account.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Rashmika Mandanna's smiling moment gets appreciated by Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday
Rashmika Mandanna's smiling moment gets appreciated by Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Smoking Hot In Green Chilly Body Hugging Gown; Fans Go Gaga
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Smoking Hot In Green Chilly Body Hugging Gown; Fans Go Gaga
Beautiful Collar Necklaces Ft. Janhvi Kapoor To Aditi Rao Hydari
Beautiful Collar Necklaces Ft. Janhvi Kapoor To Aditi Rao Hydari
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Regal In Indo-western Saree, Rhea Kapoor Loves It
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Regal In Indo-western Saree, Rhea Kapoor Loves It
ROFL: Paparazzi asks Janhvi Kapoor about her 'Instagram reels', actress gives savage response
ROFL: Paparazzi asks Janhvi Kapoor about her 'Instagram reels', actress gives savage response
Janhvi Kapoor is in 'world of dreams', check out adorable video
Janhvi Kapoor is in 'world of dreams', check out adorable video
Latest Stories
Two Sides Of The Same Coin: Arjun Tendulkar & Vedaant Madhavan
Two Sides Of The Same Coin: Arjun Tendulkar & Vedaant Madhavan
Watch: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar giving advice to Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen on ‘trust issues’
Watch: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar giving advice to Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen on ‘trust issues’
Watch: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Late Date Night With Hubby Rahul Nagal
Watch: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Late Date Night With Hubby Rahul Nagal
Hansika Motwani redefines ‘chic’ in white pantsuit, see pics
Hansika Motwani redefines ‘chic’ in white pantsuit, see pics
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav to seek Kathaa’s help for Viaan’s problem
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav to seek Kathaa’s help for Viaan’s problem
Watch: Katrina Kaif's BTS video from 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' shoot goes viral, we can't keep calm
Watch: Katrina Kaif's BTS video from 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' shoot goes viral, we can't keep calm
Read Latest News