Janhvi Kapoor turns 'mermaid' in real life, see adorable photodump

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 May,2023 06:01:09
Janhvi Kapoor, the scion of Bollywood’s legendary Kapoor lineage, has effortlessly emerged as a fashion icon in her own right. With every public appearance, she exudes an intoxicating charm that leaves onlookers in awe and trembling anticipation of what fashionable masterpiece she will unveil next.

Adorned in a holographic mermaid skirt set, meticulously crafted to accentuate her graceful silhouette, Janhvi Kapoor graces the fashion stage with an ethereal allure. The ornately designed bustier top, adorned with fabric reminiscent of delicate seashells, embraces her figure with a regal poise. And the cinched tie-dye skirt, elegantly cascading down her lithe frame, serves as a testament to her impeccable taste.

Like a mythical siren, she embraces the ocean’s essence, from the pearl-studded straps that delicately caress her shoulders to the drop conch shell earrings that dangle from her earlobes.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion prowess and ethereal aura have undeniably left all of us impressed to the core. What are your thoughts on the above style file? Let us know in the comments below:

Janhvi’s journey in the world of acting began with her debut in the critically acclaimed film “Dhadak,” where she showcased her raw talent and ability to convey a wide range of emotions. Her portrayal of Parthavi, a young woman entangled in a turbulent love story, garnered praise for its depth and authenticity. She went on to show her versatility. Her work in her last film Mili earned her immense love.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

