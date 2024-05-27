Janhvi Kapoor Wows In Stunning Vibrant Patiala Suit For Mr. And Mrs. Mahi, Orry Can’t Take His Eyes Off!

Janhvi Kapoor, a prominent figure in the fashion world, is currently making headlines with her new film, “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.” Not only is her performance in the film attracting attention, but her fashion choices are also. Her stunning appearance in a vibrant Patiala suit during the promotion of “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi” in Chandigarh has been the talk of the town. Take a look at her latest style statement outfit below:

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram Post Appearance-

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning as she transformed into a vibrant Punjabi kudi for the movie promotion in Chandigarh! She radiated elegance and charm in her traditional ensemble, which perfectly captured the essence of Punjabi culture. Her attire featured a bright green short kurta adorned with intricate golden work embellishments and a pink dhoti-style Patiala bottom. The dupatta featured sheer fabric with a golden border and delicate “Mahi” embroidery in pink thread, enhancing the overall beauty of her ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor’s look was completed with a selection of heavy accessories, including gold long earrings, pink and yellow bangles, rings, and a red bindi. Her middle-parted braided hairstyle with a paranda and minimal makeup, featuring peach matte lips and pink glossy lips, perfectly complemented her vibrant outfit.

In the few pictures, she flaunts her Punjabi look with a stunning smile. In the next appearance, the actress shares a selfie picture with Chandigarh fans. In the further appearance, the actress sips masala chaas to beat the heat during the promotion. Lastly, she revealed her dazzling outfit in the streets of Chandigarh.

Orry, a close friend, couldn’t take his eyes off Janhvi, clearly mesmerized by her stunning appearance. His admiration adds a personal touch to the event, highlighting Janhvi’s undeniable charm and beauty.

