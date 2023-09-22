Jawan Fame Ridhi Dogra Turns 39; Vinny Arora And Dheeraj Dhoopar Wish Happy Birthday

Jawan, the successful Shah Rukh Khan film has been a new driving force for actress Ridhi Dogra. She got her first big break in Bollywood with this Atlee Directorial film that has gone on to be a super hit. Ridhi achieved the impossible feat of playing the mother of Shah Rukh Khan in the film. As Kaveri Amma, Ridhi has got a lot of respect and acknowledgement from fans. Her daring step to play a character much older has been termed to be a step towards success!! Today, Ridhi Doga turns 39. And as the fraternity and well-wishers take note of it, we take you through the journey of Ridhi. Ridhi has mastered the art of natural acting in TV, web and now films. Today, on her birthday, good friends Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar wished Ridhi. You can see Vinny and Dheeraj kissing Ridhi affectionately. Truly, Ridhi is a friend for all!!

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Ridhi started her career in TV with shows Jhoome Jiya Re, Hindi Hai Hum, Seven, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Maryada.. Lekin Kab Tak?, Savitri, Diya aur Baati Hum, Woh Apna Sa, Qayamat Ki Raat etc. She saw a huge turning point in her career when she participated in popular reality shows like Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 (2014).

On the OTT space, Ridhi made huge inroads with characters that were unique and a class apart. Asur, The Married Woman, TVF Pitchers Season 2, Badtameez Dil etc, have been a few of them. Her foray into films started with Lakadbaggha. However, she will be known for a long time for her role in SRK’s Jawan.

She has some amazing films to come that include Tiger 3, Seven etc.

Join in to wish Ridhi Dogra a very Happy Birthday!!