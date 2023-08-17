ADVERTISEMENT
Jessica Alba Epitomises Strong Woman Vibes In Tangerine Dress, Sneak Peek

Jessica Alba is a strong woman. In her new vibrant avatar, the diva became the epitome of woman power in her latest Instagram pictures. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Aug,2023 21:00:16
Jessica Alba Epitomises Strong Woman Vibes In Tangerine Dress, Sneak Peek 843632

Jessica Alba, the well-known American actress, and businesswoman, never misses a chance to be in the headlines with her work and fashion. The diva raised the glamour quotient in the vibrant hue for her talk show. With her glow in the new look, she epitomizes strong woman vibes.

Jessica Alba’s Strong Woman Vibes

Styled in ALTUZARRA and Erin Walsh, Jessica Alba exudes effortless charm in a tangerine off-shoulder wrap dress with ruffle detailing. She is a strong woman who has made her name with acting and entrepreneurship. Exuding the same vibes, she looked stunning.

But wait, there is more! She adds a pinch of sophistication with her straight-open hairstyle. Her smokey eyes, dewy makeup, nude lips, and a small chain on her neck elevate her overall glam. She makes a statement with a matching handbag by Fendi. And her chic matching heels by Manolablaknik rounded her striking personality.

Jessica Alba Epitomises Strong Woman Vibes In Tangerine Dress, Sneak Peek 843630

Jessica Alba Epitomises Strong Woman Vibes In Tangerine Dress, Sneak Peek 843631

Jessica Alba got decked in vibrant hue for the show Honest Renovations she hosts. Throughout her pictures, she looked stunning and charismatic.

Jessica Alba Work

She has been featured in shows and films like Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer , Good Luck Chuck , The Eye , Valentine’s Day , Little Fockers , Mechanic: Resurrection, Sin City , Machete , Spy Kids: All the Time in the World , Machete Kills , Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and many others.

Did you like Jessica Alba’s strong woman vibes? Share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

