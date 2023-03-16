The name Jessica Alba needs no introduction. The actress has been showing some of her best acting skills on the forefront, that made her one of the most loved actresses in the industry. The actress has acted in movies like, Fantastic Four, Dark Angel, Into The Blue, Good Luck Chuck and others. And she still happens to romp as a star in the industry with her amazing work.

But even though Alba is one of the cherished actors from the H-town, she too had to face ‘predators’ (S*xual) while she ventured into this industry as an actor. The actress in an interview with CNN, revealed that how she felt sexualised by the industry at a very early age and how she protected herself from the predators all the way through in her career.

She said, “I understood that I needed to help sell the product, and they sell it how they do,” she added, “So I understood it as a business decision and as a strategy.”

Jessica Alba further said that there’s nothing wrong in expressing one’s sexuality however, she also stated that during her younger days, she definitely was not that person. She said, “I was very nervous about all of that, and I was quite uncomfortable in my own skin.”

The actress opened how she dived into her feminine side just after she became a mother, and before that, she had to put the masculine armour. She said, “even see myself as a woman or a sexual being, or someone who owned her power and her femininity.”

The actress talks about how she witnessed several predators since the very time she began her journey as an actor that is from 12 to 26. However, she yet decided to survive in all the toxicity. She ‘cursed like a sailor’ and performed like a ‘warrior’ in the field. She says, “At that time, I felt like I was very much having to put up this armor of masculine and masculine energy, so I wouldn’t be preyed on,” Adding she said, “I think I tried to make myself as unavailable as possible so that I wouldn’t be taken advantage of.” As quoted by Buzzfeed.