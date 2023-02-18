The barbie-core craze is never fading. It’s always the era of pink, and Jessica Alba, the 41-year-old, vouches for it. The actress has repeatedly dropped in preppy moments on her social media handle, oozing off with oomph and grace in some of the best pink outfits. Today, we are here with Jessica’s three most stunning stapled looks in pink that left her entire fandom in amazement.

Here’s when Jessica posed for Flaunt Magazine in a stunning pink ruffled adorn. The shirt dress featured a high-neck collar, with its sleeves having layers of ruffles. She completed the look with a sleek mid-parted ponytail. Keeping her oozing grace intact in the picture, the actress completed the look with dewy eyes, subtle blushed cheeks, and nude lip gloss. For accessories, she picked a pair of diamond ear studs.

In this video, Jessica is happy and cheerful while getting decked up for an event. In the first segment, we can see Jessica in a casual black t-shirt teamed with wavy long wet hair. Her makeup artists also accompanied her to make up the reel. The video then cuts to her major transformation in a pink floral embellished gown. The outfit looked magical on Jessica; she teamed it with her usual go-to minimal makeover and a ponytail. Sharing the video on her social media handle, Jessica wrote, “A pink moment” with pink flower emojis.

This video shows Jessica dropping in some of her exclusive fashion looks from the rundown. The actress looked stunning in each of them, but what caught our eyes was when the star posed by the pool in a saucy pink armoured monokini. The monokini had a bi-colour blend of pink and black; she completed the look by keeping her wavy tresses open and no makeup.

