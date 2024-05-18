Jet-Set Style: Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora Rocks Comfy Summer Outfits at the Airport

Summer is the season of high temperatures. Fashion is timeless, yet heavy outfits are uncomfortable in hot weather. Summer fashion focuses on comfort and simplicity, making you feel light and free. Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora are great examples of how to style your airport swag in comfortable outfits. Look down below.

Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s Casual Airport Fashion Appearance-

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, the gorgeous beauty of Bollywood, never passes up an opportunity to impress, whether ethnic or Western. Today, however, her simplicity at the airport attracted our attention, inspiring us to dress in summer attire. To beat the heat, the actress wore a white square-neckline, sleeveless crop top teamed with black flared pants for comfort and style. Her outfit was accentuated by simple accessories like a gold layered necklace, a straight hairdo, a stylish blue sling bag, and comfy white shoes.

Malaika Arora

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora wore a black T-shirt, demonstrating her sleek and effortless style. She opted for a creamy, comfortable, plain round neckline, half-sleeves waistline T-shirt with grey high-waisted baggy pants, accented by a high bun hairstyle and no makeup with only pink lips. Her amazing and comfortable black cap, a tote bag, and white shoes completed her outfit as she arrived in style, urging others to look great even in simple apparel.

Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora showcase how to rock comfy summer outfits at the airport with style and sophistication.

