Kangana Ranaut articulates vintage romance in yellow Banarasi saree

The queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut as we all lovingly call her, recently graced her Instagram handle with a mesmerizing photoshoot that left us all swooning.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Sep,2023 10:15:32
In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where glamour and style are a dime a dozen, Kangana Ranaut stands out as the radiant embodiment of vintage romance. The queen of Bollywood, as we all lovingly call her, recently graced her Instagram handle with a mesmerizing photoshoot that left us all swooning. Dressed in a resplendent yellow Banarasi saree, Kangana looked nothing short of a regal vision.

Decoding Kangana’s look

The six yards of elegance flowed gracefully around her, exuding the timeless charm of Banarasi weaves. But that’s not all; our leading lady paired this dainty drape with a parrot green sheer blouse that added a touch of quirky contrast to her classic look. It’s like she took a page right out of a vintage romance novel and brought it to life!

Kangana’s makeup was a masterpiece in itself. With smoky, smudgy eyes that could rival the mystique of the night sky, and lips painted in a tasteful shade of nude, she effortlessly captured the essence of understated beauty. A small black bindi adorned her forehead, giving her the aura of a modern-day goddess.

But what stole our hearts was Kangana’s choice to leave her luscious locks in a beautiful braid. It was a throwback to the simplicity of bygone eras, where grace and charm were celebrated above all else. In that moment, Kangana truly became the goddess of simplicity.

In a world where extravagance often overshadows the elegance of yesteryears, Kangana Ranaut’s vintage romance look reminds us that sometimes, all it takes is a timeless Banarasi saree, a hint of green, and a dash of old-world charm to steal the spotlight.

What is your take on this?

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

