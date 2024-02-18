Kangana Ranaut Dives into South Indian Spice Palette

The Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, is a true fan of food. Her love for food is as bold as her on-screen presence. From relishing regional Indian cuisines to savoring international delights, her palate explores diversity. She is known for her fondness for culture and homemade flavors, which she often showcases with her culinary adventures. And this time, her foodie journey lands in South India.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana drops a photo featuring a variety of dishes. Sharing this photo, she wrote, “Southern India, you have my heart.” The photo has all the dishes that will leave you craving. The vegetable dishes include bottle gourd, spring onion, drumsticks, spinach, broad beans, etc. There is also chapati, kheer, chivdha, dal pulses, etc. This huge food palette is a treat to see, and we can imagine the joy Kangana must be having in exploring these dishes.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Chandramukhi 3 in South cinema in 2023. And now she is piled with several projects, including Emergency, a biography of former Prime Minister Indra Gandhi, and Vettaiyan, a South film. The actress also hosted the OTT show LockUp by Ekta Kapoor, where Munawar Faruqui won the show. Kangan’s active social media presence keeps her in buzz.

