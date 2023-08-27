Movies | Celebrities

Kangana Ranaut exudes glory in royal intricate embroidered lehenga by Pankaj S Heritage, see pics

Kangana Ranaut, celebrated for her distinctive blend of boldness and elegance, recently left her fans spellbound with a regal Instagram post.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Aug,2023 00:05:11
Kangana Ranaut exudes glory in royal intricate embroidered lehenga by Pankaj S Heritage, see pics 845968

Renowned Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, celebrated for her distinctive blend of boldness and elegance, recently left her fans spellbound with a regal Instagram post. Despite her infrequent presence on social media, Kangana’s posts always manage to create a buzz, and this time was certainly no exception. The actress is currently gearing up for her forthcoming film, Chandramukhi, and her recent promotional appearance radiated an aura of royalty that captured the essence of her character.

Kangana pleasantly surprised her followers with a series of captivating photos on Instagram. Accompanying the images was a caption that read, “She is the wisdom of the winds, she is the glow of the moon, she is the warmth of the fire, and she is the calm of the sky… She is Chandramukhi… Ready for the grand audio launch…”. In these pictures, Kangana exuded grace and regal charm, donning an opulent lehenga ensemble that demanded undivided attention.

For her majestic look, Kangana handpicked a mesmerizing lehenga from the esteemed designer brand, Pankaj S Heritage. She wore a V-neck black velvet blouse adorned with intricate Indian embroidery in silver and gold gotta patti work. This was perfectly complemented by a flared skirt enriched with elaborate gold and silver patchwork, adorning it from top to bottom. To add the finishing touch to her regal attire, Kangana gracefully draped a net dupatta featuring a traditional mango Botti motif design.

In the accessory department, Kangana displayed impeccable taste, selecting Indian jewelry pieces that harmonized flawlessly with her overall look. She adorned herself with a pair of striking golden earrings and a captivating nose ring, both sourced from Amrapali Jewels, thereby elevating her elegance quotient to a whole new level.

Kangana Ranaut exudes glory in royal intricate embroidered lehenga by Pankaj S Heritage, see pics 845965

Kangana Ranaut exudes glory in royal intricate embroidered lehenga by Pankaj S Heritage, see pics 845966

Kangana Ranaut exudes glory in royal intricate embroidered lehenga by Pankaj S Heritage, see pics 845967

Kangana Ranaut’s innate ability to seamlessly fuse elegance with a fierce style statement was on full display in this promotional look. Her appearance not only generated heightened anticipation for her film, Chandramukhi but also served as a source of inspiration for fans looking to emulate her sophisticated yet bold style.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box
Related Post
Kanagana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar’s ‘excited’ remarks for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ 844957
Kanagana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar’s ‘excited’ remarks for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’
Karan Johar is all excited to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’, read 844715
Karan Johar is all excited to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’, read
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here 842481
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut 842416
Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut
REVEALED: Kangana Ranaut’s first look from film Chandramukhi 2 840747
REVEALED: Kangana Ranaut’s first look from film Chandramukhi 2
Kangana Ranaut goes all praises for Oppenheimer, says 'Most important film of our time' 839494
Kangana Ranaut goes all praises for Oppenheimer, says ‘Most important film of our time’
Latest Stories
Sipping Coffee To Dinner Date: Sneak Peek Into Jennifer Winget's Lavish Maldives Vacation 846105
Sipping Coffee To Dinner Date: Sneak Peek Into Jennifer Winget’s Lavish Maldives Vacation
Rahul Vaidya Kisses Disha Parmar's Baby Bump Says, 'My Two Soneya's' 846076
Rahul Vaidya Kisses Disha Parmar’s Baby Bump Says, ‘My Two Soneya’s’
Akshara Singh is crafting traditional elegance in blue saree, see pics 846118
Akshara Singh is crafting traditional elegance in blue saree, see pics
Ryan Reynold’s birthday wish for Blake Lively is winning internet, here’s their relationship timeline 846065
Ryan Reynold’s birthday wish for Blake Lively is winning internet, here’s their relationship timeline
Parineeti Chopra raises sensuality bar high in red shimmery bodycon, see pics 846135
Parineeti Chopra raises sensuality bar high in red shimmery bodycon, see pics
Meri Jaane Man, The Fifth single of 'Kushi' exudes the feeling of every husband out there! 846127
Meri Jaane Man, The Fifth single of ‘Kushi’ exudes the feeling of every husband out there!
Read Latest News