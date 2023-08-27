Kangana Ranaut exudes glory in royal intricate embroidered lehenga by Pankaj S Heritage, see pics

Renowned Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, celebrated for her distinctive blend of boldness and elegance, recently left her fans spellbound with a regal Instagram post. Despite her infrequent presence on social media, Kangana’s posts always manage to create a buzz, and this time was certainly no exception. The actress is currently gearing up for her forthcoming film, Chandramukhi, and her recent promotional appearance radiated an aura of royalty that captured the essence of her character.

Kangana pleasantly surprised her followers with a series of captivating photos on Instagram. Accompanying the images was a caption that read, “She is the wisdom of the winds, she is the glow of the moon, she is the warmth of the fire, and she is the calm of the sky… She is Chandramukhi… Ready for the grand audio launch…”. In these pictures, Kangana exuded grace and regal charm, donning an opulent lehenga ensemble that demanded undivided attention.

For her majestic look, Kangana handpicked a mesmerizing lehenga from the esteemed designer brand, Pankaj S Heritage. She wore a V-neck black velvet blouse adorned with intricate Indian embroidery in silver and gold gotta patti work. This was perfectly complemented by a flared skirt enriched with elaborate gold and silver patchwork, adorning it from top to bottom. To add the finishing touch to her regal attire, Kangana gracefully draped a net dupatta featuring a traditional mango Botti motif design.

In the accessory department, Kangana displayed impeccable taste, selecting Indian jewelry pieces that harmonized flawlessly with her overall look. She adorned herself with a pair of striking golden earrings and a captivating nose ring, both sourced from Amrapali Jewels, thereby elevating her elegance quotient to a whole new level.

Kangana Ranaut’s innate ability to seamlessly fuse elegance with a fierce style statement was on full display in this promotional look. Her appearance not only generated heightened anticipation for her film, Chandramukhi but also served as a source of inspiration for fans looking to emulate her sophisticated yet bold style.