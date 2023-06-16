Kangana Ranaut is ultimate 'teekhi mirchi' in red, check out

Kangana Ranaut is turning up the heat in a stunning red sheer midi dress! The diva recently shared a jaw-dropping moment from her stylish photoshoot on Instagram, and we are absolutely smitten. As you scroll down beneath, be prepared to have your breath taken away by her irresistible allure. Kangana, with her impeccable fashion sense, never fails to leave us in awe.

Kangana looks stunning in the red midi dress

Looking fierce in the outfit, the actress teamed the look with her short blonde wavy curls. She rounded it off with dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. She posed like the queen she is and has always been!

Check out-

Kangana Ranaut is all excited about Tiku Weds Sheru

In addition to her captivating look, the actress also gave us a glimpse into her latest venture, “Tiku Weds Sheru,” which is being produced by her own production house, Manikarnika Films. This exciting film features the talented Avneet Kaur and the extraordinary Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

With anticipation building up, Kangana penned a message to her fans, revealing that the video will be released on June 19th, while the movie itself will hit the screens on June 23rd, exclusively on Prime Video. The anticipation is real, and we can’t wait to witness the magic that Kangana and her team have created.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for a cinematic treat, all while basking in the beauty and charm of Kangana Ranaut’s mesmerizing red sheer midi dress. It’s a feast for the eyes and a promise of an unforgettable journey into the world of “Tiku Weds Sheru.”