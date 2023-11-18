Kangana Ranaut kickstarts shooting for her upcoming psychological thriller film “Pooja”

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut has excited fans by commencing the shooting of her latest project, a psychological thriller titled “Pooja.” The actress took to social media to share a glimpse of the film’s sets in Chennai, expressing her enthusiasm for the intriguing script. In her post, Kangana sought the support and blessings of her followers, emphasizing the uniqueness of the upcoming project.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Tejas

The news follows Kangana’s recent appearance in “Tejas,” where she portrayed an Air Force pilot on an anti-terrorism mission. Despite a notable cast, including Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair, the film faced challenges at the box office after its release last month.

As Kangana dives into the domain of psychological thrillers with “Pooja,” fans eagerly await additional details about the film. The actress’s commitment to diverse roles and unconventional scripts adds an extra layer of anticipation, making it a must-watch for her followers. With the shooting underway, all eyes are on Kangana Ranaut as she brings this exciting project to life on the big screen.