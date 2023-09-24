Kangana Ranaut looks regal in ivory saree with cape blouse design [Photos]

Movies | Celebrities

Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly the queen who knows how to command attention with her impeccable style. Recently, she graced the fashion scene with an ensemble that can only be described as regal, turning heads and setting a new fashion standard

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Sep,2023 20:40:29
In the world of Bollywood fashion, Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly the queen who knows how to command attention with her impeccable style. Recently, she graced the fashion scene with an ensemble that can only be described as regal, turning heads and setting a new fashion standard. Kangana donned a stunning ivory white saree adorned with exquisite embroidery, but what truly stole the spotlight was her unique cape blouse design in the same elegant hue. With minimal makeup and a hairstyle reminiscent of Victorian glamour, Kangana’s look was a masterpiece. This ravishing outfit was chosen for her promotions of “Chandramukhi 2,” and it’s a fashion moment worth celebrating.

The captivating cape blouse design is an ode to contemporary elegance. It’s a modern twist to tradition that’s been making waves in the world of Indian fashion. The cape blouse, a contemporary addition to traditional saree attire, is a style statement in itself. It adds an air of sophistication and drama to any saree ensemble, instantly elevating the overall look. In Kangana’s case, the ivory cape beautifully complemented the saree, creating a harmonious and regal silhouette. The cape blouse trend is a must-try for those looking to infuse a touch of modernity into their traditional wardrobe.

Have a look the photos:

Now, the burning question is, how can you recreate Kangana’s ethereal look? Let’s break it down.

Start with a beautiful ivory or off-white saree with intricate embroidery. Look for one that speaks to your personal style, as sarees come in a variety of designs and fabrics. Kangana’s choice exuded regal elegance, but you can choose a saree that resonates with your individual taste.

To capture the essence of Kangana’s look, you’ll need a cape blouse in a matching hue. Ensure that the cape is intricately designed to add that touch of glamour. The beauty of this style is its versatility; you can experiment with different lengths and cape designs to suit your preferences.

Keep your makeup minimal, focusing on enhancing your natural beauty. Kangana opted for this approach, letting her saree and cape blouse shine. As for the hairstyle, consider a short bob with soft curls to infuse a hint of Victorian elegance.

Kangana’s choice of minimalism extended to her accessories. Opt for statement earrings or a delicate necklace that complements the embroidery on your saree. Sometimes, less is more when it comes to accessorizing.

In conclusion, Kangana Ranaut’s ivory saree with a cape blouse design is not just an outfit; it’s a fashion journey. It showcases the fusion of tradition and contemporary style, proving that sarees can be reinvented in countless creative ways.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

