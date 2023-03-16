Kangana Ranaut is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. She’s immensely loved and respected by people all over the country and well, no wonder, things have truly been wonderful and amazing for her professionally and how. In all these years, Kangana Ranaut has always focused on bringing the best version of herself professionally and well, that’s why, despite all the odds and controversies that’s attached to her name, Kangana Ranaut has always been rated highly with a lot of respect and admiration by her fans and admirers all over the country. Right now, everyone is super excited about the fact that she’s set to be a part of Chandramukhi which is an iconic movie in its own right.

Today, Kangana Ranaut decided to pen a special and emotional post for director Raghava Lawrence and well, it is winning all our hearts. She wrote,

“As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn’t have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before shoot started I requested for one, I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker / superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being…

Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour and all the advance gifts for my birthday sir … had such a great time working with you.”

