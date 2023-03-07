Kangana Ranaut, just as how bombastic she is with her opinions the actress doesn’t fail to bomb us up with her fierce and bold fashion updos either. Time and again, the actress has managed to keep us amused and baffled with her fashion decks, and here’s how she is keeping it up with her fierce, ravishing look on Instagram.

Kangana is an avid social media user. The actress often keeps netizens hooked to her social media with her opinions. However, as of now, the actress has wowed us with her tempting aesthetic with her sassy fashion decks. In the picture, we can see Kangana wearing a gorgeous deep neck strappy black corseted top. She completed the look with short hair, bold smokey eyes and nude pink lips. Posing with glitz and glam for the picture, Kangana set internet ablaze.

Here take a look-

As of now, Kangana Ranaut is busy with the upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru, that’s sponsored by her own production house, Manikarnika Films. The movie stars Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. As of now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been hitting headlines with his ongoing feud with his wife. Of late, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has issued statement on his Instagram handle denying all the allegations stated against him by his wife. Kangana further praised Nawazuddin for coming out with his side of his story online.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has stated, “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha (show) will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided and manipulated videos. There are few points, I would like to express–1. First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids.” He added, “She only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand.” To this, Kangana wrote, “Was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab (sir)…silence does not always give us peace… I am glad you issued this statement (folding hands emoji).” As quoted by Hindustan Times.