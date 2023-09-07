Movies | Celebrities

Kangana Ranaut slays In Soft Pink Saree With Bustier Blouse, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut is a heartthrob. She knows to grab our attention with her traditional fashion flair. Check out elegance in new pictures decked in a pink saree with a bustier blouse

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Sep,2023 03:00:36
Kangana Ranaut slays In Soft Pink Saree With Bustier Blouse, See Pics

The ‘Queen’ of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, is one of the most talented stars we have in the film fraternity. Her active presence on social media keeps her in trend, not just for her bold statements but her mesmerizing glam in traditional. Once again, caught in a fashion extravaganza, the actress embraces her elegance in a soft pink saree.

Kangana Ranaut Embraces Elegance In Soft Pink Saree

Kangana pairs the beautiful soft pink printed saree with a modern style bustier blouse from the label Summer By Priyanka Gupta. In the pink haze, the diva balances both elegance and glamour simultaneously in the ethnic and western fusion.

Kangana Ranaut slays In Soft Pink Saree With Bustier Blouse, See Pics 849092

Kangana Ranaut slays In Soft Pink Saree With Bustier Blouse, See Pics 849093

But wait, there is more! With the diamond and motif embellished choker and earrings, Angelz Jewellery By Preeti Bedi adds an extra dose of poise-ness to her modern ethnicity. Her half-secured curly hair elevates her enchanting appearance. The bold winged eyeliner blushed cheeks, and pink lips enhance her elegance.

Arun Prasath, the photographer, captured the beauty in the stunning shot, exuding her elegance with her strong woman attitude. Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly the queen with her personality and fashion choices.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2 alongside Raghava Lawrence. This is the second part of the hit film Chandramukhi,

Did you like Kangana Ranaut’s mesmerizing glam in pink saree? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

