Kangana Ranaut Stuns on ‘Laughter Chefs’ in Ivory Saree – Promoting ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned in promoting her upcoming film, Emergency. Her latest look on the sets of Colors TV show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is a testament to her dedication to her craft. The actor, who plays Indira Gandhi in the film, was seen donning a stunning ivory saree that exuded pure elegance and sophistication.

The saree, made from luxurious tissue fabric, boasted intricate golden borders adorned with resham and zardosi handwork, giving it a regal touch. Kangana draped the saree traditionally, letting the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulder, adding to the overall elegance of the look. She paired the saree with a chanderi silk blouse featuring full sleeves and a round neckline, perfectly completing her regal look.

Kangana accessorized her look with opulent jewelry, including multiple choker necklaces layered around her neck, matching stud earrings, and high heels. Her makeup was flawless, with a nude eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a touch of pink lipstick. A little green bindi on her forehead perfectly completed her elegant look.

The actor’s promotional looks for ‘Emergency’ have created quite a buzz on social media, with fans raving about her incredible transformation into Indira Gandhi. The film’s trailer has shocked everyone and Kangana’s dedication to her craft is evident in every frame.

Kangana posted pictures on Instagram in this look, captioning it, “Today for Laughter Chefs @colorstv Ganesh Chaturthi episode Emergency on September 6 In cinemas near you”. With ‘Emergency’ set to release on September 6, Kangana’s promotional spree is only expected to get more intense, and fans can’t wait to see what she has in store for them next.