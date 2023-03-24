Kangana Ranaut is one of the most loved and versatile actresses that we have in the Hindi film industry. The actress has genuinely been on top of her game since the longest time and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that she’s received from all her fans in all these years, we really feel for real that she deserves it all. In all these years, Kangana Ranaut has been a part of stunning and sensational projects that have genuinely helped her get the best version of herself and no wonder, we are super proud of her and for real. Although her last few movies didn’t do as well as she would have liked to in the box office, this time, her game is genuinely super strong, especially with the kind of movie line-up that she has going forward.

Well, as far as an update about her next is concerned, we hear that Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of Chandramukhi in the sequel of the Rajinikanth starrer 2005 film ‘Chandramukhi’. The shoot of the film was complete a few days back and not just that, Kangana had penned a special note for the director as well after the shoot was complete. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of a world class dancer in the king’s court who is best known for her beauty along with her dancing skills. Yesterday marked a special day for all fans of Kangana Ranaut as she celebrated her birthday. On the special day, she visited the auspicious Kuldevi Ambika Ji temple from where she even shared a special vlog. Want to check it out? See the full video below –

Well, what's your take on this update ladies and gentlemen? Are you all excited to see Kangana Ranaut do well in the same?