Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved and romantic couples that we have around in the Hindi entertainment industry. Their relationship started on a rather surprising note and from there onwards, as and when they started to know each other more, they have never stopped giving their fans some serious couple goals for real. Both of them are madly in love with each other and that’s why, whenever they share cute and adorable photos and videos on their respective social media handles with each other, we can simply never get enough of their cuteness.

Owing to their busy schedules, they don’t often get much time to spend with each other but hey, whenever they do, they always ensure that they make the most of it. This time, we see them spending quality time together in their own home as they hold each other’s hand and enjoy the romantic sea view and we are loving it. Well, do you want to check out? Take a look below –

