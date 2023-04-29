Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Vicky Kaushal's 'smiling assassin' swag

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved and romantic couples that we are ll currently blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have known each other for many years and have been dating successfully before eventually deciding to make things official after some years. Both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal successfully managed to keep their relationship under wraps for a long time and well, nothing was confirmed by the stars themselves till they were married. Both of them have got a humongous fan following and that’s why, they always manage to make the most of it.

Owing to their respective busy schedules, it’s not daily that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get to spend quality time with each other. However, when they do, they make the most of it in order to have a blast. This time, it was Katrina Kaif who shared a super cute wish for Vicky Kaushal by putting his photo on her entire Instagram story and well, we are genuinely in love. See below folks right away –

Work Front:

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 movie and Merry Christmas whereas on the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's next movie with Sara Ali Khan.