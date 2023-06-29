ADVERTISEMENT
Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are both known for their impeccable fashion sense and ability to effortlessly carry various styles. Both Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha have established themselves as style icons, consistently impressing their fans and the fashion industry with their sartorial choices. Their ability to experiment with different styles and effortlessly carry diverse looks sets them apart and makes them an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jun,2023 07:55:42
Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are both known for their impeccable fashion sense and ability to effortlessly carry various styles. Both Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha have established themselves as style icons, consistently impressing their fans and the fashion industry with their sartorial choices. Their ability to experiment with different styles and effortlessly carry diverse looks sets them apart and makes them an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.

Keerthy Suresh’ stylish look in bossy pantsuit

Keerthy Suresh, the acclaimed South Indian actress, shared a series of bold and bossy pictures from her photoshoot. She can be seen donning a stylish striped black pantsuit, exuding confidence and sophistication. With a sleek ponytail and a bold makeup look, Keerthy Suresh effortlessly showcases her fashion prowess.

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821331

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821332

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821333

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821334

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821335

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821336

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks adorable in flared dress

On the other hand, Nushrratt Bharuccha mesmerizes in a beautiful deep green floral noodle-strapped dress that accentuates her graceful charm. The dress features elegant flares, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look. Nushrratt complements her attire with wavy hair and minimal makeup, emphasizing her natural beauty.

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821337

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821338

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821339

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821340

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821341

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821342

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821343

Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821344

Both actresses have managed to captivate the audience with their distinct styles and confident poses in these photoshoot snaps. Their fashion choices and stunning appearances leave a lasting impression, showcasing their versatility and talent beyond their respective film industries. Fans and fashion enthusiasts are surely in for a treat with these mesmerizing pictures from Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

