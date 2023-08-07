Keerthy Suresh Can't Get Over The Thailand Vacation; Watch Throwback Video

Keerthy Suresh, a versatile performer, and beauty in the entertainment world, has regularly impressed her fans with her acting prowess and fashion appearances. Her social media presence and engaging posts keep her fans, and admirers hooked. The actress was vacationing in Thailand some time ago, and now she shared a throwback video craving for the vacation again.

Keerthy Suresh High On Vacation Hangover

The video starts with the actress guiding her fans to the place she is going to, which is Koh Samui, an Island in Thailand. Keerthy Suresh enjoyed her time there to the fullest, from playing the balloon-bursting game to witnessing the beautiful sky; she had fun throughout. She is in love with the art, craft, and food over there. The amazing vacation in nature was the perfect treat for the soul.

And that’s quite a fair reason to be obsessed with the Koh Samui vacation. The amazing time and feel always reminds you of the beautiful time. In the caption, she wrote, “My love for Koh Samui.” After watching this latest reel, we are also obsessed with this amazing place and want to plan a vacation as soon as possible.

Undoubtedly, Keerthy Suresh’s Thailand vacation is the goal. And this video makes you plan a trip.

So when are you going to Thailand for vacation?