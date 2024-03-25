Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat’s ‘Unconventional’ Haldi Ceremony Pics Steal Hearts!

On Friday, March 15, Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Gurgaon. The pair celebrated a major turning point in their love when they started their road to married happiness, surrounded by their closest friends and family. They shared sweet pictures of their pre-wedding festivities. They just posted a few beautiful pictures from their happy Haldi ritual.

Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat’s Haldi Ceremony-

For the haldi occasion, Pulkit looked dashing in a yellow round, white button featuring full sleeves with a colorful printed design on the left side of a short kurta paired with white pants. He fashioned his hair in a side-parted little spikes appearance, while Kriti appeared in a peach embroidered V-neckline, sleeveless blouses, and attached sheer tasseled on both back shoulders and paired matching sharara. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted braided hairstyle. The actress opted for minimal makeup with light brown eyeshadow and brown matte lips. She accessories her outfit with heavy gold earrings, a gold and orange stone maang tikka, and a white and gold fingering bracelet.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared a post on their social media accounts. The couple chose Multani mitti for the ceremony instead of the traditional turmeric powder. The couple shared a glimpse into their joyous pre-wedding Haldi celebrations with a collection of photos with their family and friends. They also had so much fun while dancing and applying Haldi.

