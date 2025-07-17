Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma’s film Rahu Ketu WRAP UP says, ‘This is not a film, it is a planet-level experience!’

Pulkit Samrat has expressed his happiness on social media about the completion of the shooting of his upcoming film Rahu Ketu. He shared some behind-the-scenes pictures and wrote, “RAHU KETU is not going to be just a film… it will be a grah-level experience!”

He thanked the entire team wholeheartedly and wrote that the love, energy and planet-level turmoil felt during the shooting of this film will always be associated with everyone. Pulkit also specially thanked the team of Zee Studios and BLive Productions, director Vipul Vig, DOP Manoj Soni, and all the actors.

The film was announced in April 2025. Zee Studios announced in April 2025 that Fukrey actors Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma will be seen together once again, but this time along with comedy, thrill and adventure will also be fun. The film was named Rahu Ketu, in which Shalini Pandey and Chunky Panday are also in important roles, along with Pulkit and Varun.

This film is being directed by Vipul Vig, who has previously written for the Fukrey franchise and is now showing his talent in direction for the first time.

Made under the banner of Zee Studios and BLive Productions, this film was shot in the high valleys of Manali, where the entire team was shot under very challenging conditions.

Rahu Ketu is a thrilling comedy film that will give you the fun of a different world. The film’s vibe is full of mystery, humour, and adventure, just like Fukrey fans love. At the beginning of the shoot, Zee Studios wrote, “Some call it fate, we call it #RahuKetu ka khel! Aur yeh aapke life mein bhi jald hi pravesh karenge.”

Pulkit said in his post, “See you soon in theatres!” which makes it clear that now the film is ready for release and its date will be announced soon.

