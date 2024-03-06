Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda set to tie the knot on 13 March, check wedding invite

Love is in the air for Bollywood stars Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda as they gear up to embark on a new chapter of their lives together. The rumored couple, who have been making headlines with their adorable displays of affection, are reportedly set to tie the knot this month in what promises to be a picturesque beach wedding.

News surfaced when a leaked wedding invite made its rounds on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the couple’s romantic celebration. As per reports in Hindustan Times, the invite features a charming sketch of Pulkit and Kriti lounging at the beach, with the sea as their backdrop. Pulkit croons Kriti with a guitar while their beloved pet dogs—a husky and a beagle—laze around them. The message on the invite, signed by the couple, reads, “Can’t wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti.”

While the exact location of their wedding remains undisclosed, speculation suggests that they may follow in the footsteps of actors Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, who recently tied the knot in the serene environs of Goa. With Goa emerging as a preferred destination for celebrity weddings, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Pulkit and Kriti choose the beach haven for their special day.

According to reports, the couple’s wedding date is set for March 13, adding to the excitement surrounding their impending union. Pulkit and Kriti first crossed paths on the sets of their 2018 romantic comedy Veerey Ki Wedding, where their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance. Since then, they have shared the screen in films like Pagalpanti (2019) and Taish (2020), captivating audiences with their undeniable chemistry.