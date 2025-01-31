Salman Khan’s Rakhi Sister and Pulkit Samrat’s Ex-Wife Shweta Rohira Meets With a Horrifying Road Accident; Check Details

Shweta Rohira, the first wife of actor Pulkit Samrat and known for her roles in various films and modeling ventures, experienced a serious road accident on January 29, 2025, which has left her with severe injuries. She also happens to be the Rakhi sister of the Bollywood star Salman Khan. The 29-year-old posted pictures from her hospital bed to keep her fans updated about her recovery process and to share her reflections on the unpredictability of life.

Shweta Rohira, the first wife of actor Pulkit Samrat and a talented figure in both the film industry and modeling, has faced a devastating turn of events after being involved in a serious road accident on January 29, 2025. The 29-year-old artist suffered significant injuries, prompting her to share her journey of recovery with her fans. From her hospital bed, Shweta posted poignant images and heartfelt reflections that captured the unpredictable nature of life and the strength required to overcome challenges. Through her updates, she continues to inspire her followers, reminding them of resilience in the face of adversity.

The incident has sparked concern among her fans and followers, especially as Rohira is seen as a beloved figure, having made her mark through her performances in the theatrical production That’s My Girl as well as short films like Parineeti. She has also worked with numerous brands including Ritus Secondskin and Boy London, contributing to her reputation as both an actress and model.

The recent incident has ignited a wave of concern among fans and followers of Rohira, a cherished presence in the entertainment world. She has captured the hearts of many through her captivating performances in the theatrical production That’s My Girl, where her talent shone brightly on stage. Additionally, her roles in short films such as Parineeti have showcased her versatility as an actress.

She wrote about her injuries and present health status from the hospital bed. Her pictures are shocking and her post is even more petrifying.

She writes,

shwetarohira

Life is full of surprises, isn’t it? One moment, you’re humming #kalhonaho and planning to tackle your day. The next moment, life decides to say, “Hold my chai,” and sends a bike your way. For no fault of mine, I found myself going from walking to flying (not the Bollywood slow-mo kind, sadly) and landing straight into a forced rest mode.

Fractured bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed—this wasn’t in my to-do list. But hey, maybe the universe thought I needed a lesson in patience or just wanted me to star in my own mini-soap opera, complete with hospital drama. The truth is, sometimes life shakes us to break us, only to rebuild us stronger. After all, destruction paves the way for construction. And while it hurts now, I know this is just a chapter, not the whole story.

So here I am—living with faith, holding on to hope, smiling through the pain (okay, trying to), and reminding myself that this too shall pass. Life throws curveballs, but as they say in the movies, “Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost.”

To anyone going through tough times, remember: surrender to the moment, take it one day at a time, and trust the process. Pain is temporary, but resilience is forever.

P.S.: I might look like Humpty Dumpty in this hospital bed, but I promise to come back stronger—and maybe with a new song to hum!

#WhenLifeHits #FracturedButFabulous #BounceBack #FaithOverFear #ThisTooShallPass #HospitalDiaries #StrongerEveryday #keepsmilingthroughthepain #shwetarohira

Courtesy: Instagram

Shweta’s post immediately was thronged by wishes and enquiries about her health coming from close family circle, well-wishers, friends from the industry and fans.

Here’s wishing Shweta a speedy recovery!!